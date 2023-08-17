30 Years of Dookie!
- This may make you feel old, but…Green Day’s classic album “Dookie” is about to turn 30.
- The band is geared up for a special 30th-anniversary reissue of the album, out September 29.
- The album, which was first released on February 1, 1994, featured hits such as “When I Come Around,” “Longview,” and “Basket Case.”
- The anniversary edition will include demos, outtakes, and live concert sets, not to mention extras like dog poop bags and air fresheners.
- You can pre-order the reissue in 6-LP or 4CD form here!