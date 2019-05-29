23 Residents Apply For City Council At-Large Seat

(KFOR NEWS May 29, 2019) Lincoln City Council Chair, Jane Raybould, announced 23 residents have applied to fill the at-large City Council seat vacated when former Council member, Leirion Gaylor Baird, was sworn in as Mayor.

The applicants are:

Tom Beckius

Margaret Buck

Adam Downs

Aaron Farber

Marcy Ganow

Tyler Goodrich

Cathy Maestas Graham

Romeo Guerra

Leonard Hernoud II

Violet Spader Kirk

Megan Mikolajczyk

Genelle Moore

Rick Peo

Steve Reichenbach

Michael E. Reinmiller

Stacie Sinclair

Megan Stock

Sandra Washington

Jeffrey Wienke

Kenneth Winston

Holly Woolsey

Chris Zabel

Aurang Zeb

Council members will review the applications and select qualified finalists, who may be interviewed individually. On Monday, June 3, the City Council will vote on the new at-large City Council representative. If none of the nominated finalists receives four yes votes, the vote will be rescheduled for a future date.

