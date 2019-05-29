23 Residents Apply For City Council At-Large Seat

(KFOR NEWS May 29, 2019) Lincoln City Council Chair, Jane Raybould, announced 23 residents have applied to fill the at-large City Council seat vacated when former Council member, Leirion Gaylor Baird, was sworn in as Mayor.
The applicants are:
- Tom Beckius
- Margaret Buck
- Adam Downs
- Aaron Farber
- Marcy Ganow
- Tyler Goodrich
- Cathy Maestas Graham
- Romeo Guerra
- Leonard Hernoud II
- Violet Spader Kirk
- Megan Mikolajczyk
- Genelle Moore
- Rick Peo
- Steve Reichenbach
- Michael E. Reinmiller
- Stacie Sinclair
- Megan Stock
- Sandra Washington
- Jeffrey Wienke
- Kenneth Winston
- Holly Woolsey
- Chris Zabel
- Aurang Zeb
Council members will review the applications and select qualified finalists, who may be interviewed individually. On Monday, June 3, the City Council will vote on the new at-large City Council representative. If none of the nominated finalists receives four yes votes, the vote will be rescheduled for a future date.
