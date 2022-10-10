$122 Bucks LMAO

Some lucky Guns N’ Roses fan just bought themselves for a unique piece of GN’R memorabilia – a chair from the infamous 1991 concert riot.

It happened at a show in St. Louis Missouri, when Axl Rose ended the concert early and walked off stage after confronting a fan about a camera. It kicked off a riot and ended with Axl getting arrested and fined – and not performing in St. Louis for another 26 years.

The seller wrote: “A friend grabbed a chair during the mayhem on the way out and put it in my car. I’ve held on to this piece of history for 31 years.”

The chair wasn’t a hot seller – it sold for $122.50 after receiving just seven bids.