10 Percent Stake of Zeppelin

A 10 percent stake in the Led Zeppelin catalog is going up for sale.

The stake doesn’t belong to any of the band members, but to a 59-year-old woman named Helen Grant – who inherited it from her father, Zeppelin’s longtime manager Peter Grant.

Grant’s stake goes beyond just the band’s song catalog – she also owns 10% of the Led Zeppelin trademark, merchandising, and other Zep-related business ventures – as well as albums by other artists who put out records on the band’s Swan Song label.

Based on other similar deals by artists like Bruce Springsteen or Bob Dylan, Zeppelin’s catalog could be worth up to $400-500 million.