1 BILLION for BMTH

Talk about a mega milestone.
Bring Me The Horizon’s landmark 2013 album Sempiternal has officially surpassed one million streams!
The band posted a bunch of clips on Twitter to celebrate the billion mark with the caption: “NiNE yEArS oF SeMPiterNaL. tHAnK U”
BMTH also just celebrated Best Band In The UK at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.
Plus the fact that the FIRST COMMERCIAL US Radio station to play BMTH was KIBZ – yep, the Blaze! 2013! “SHADOW MOSES”
SEMPITERNAL – WHERE WE STARTED WITH THE BAND!
NOW just come to Lincoln! PLEASE?