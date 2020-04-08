      Breaking News
You’re fav new band – JOCKSTRAP FACEMASK

Apr 8, 2020 @ 11:29am

 

Ok not really – but IT IS A COOL ASS NAME!

A lot of people are making their best Do-It-Yourself masks to wear outside.

Emerson Collins used a simple household item to make his. He found a jockstrap.

Collins showed off a tutorial on TikTok on how to turn a jockstrap into a face-covering without having to cut or sew a thing.

If you do it, just make sure it’s clean. There are other tutorials showing people how to make masks using panties and bras as well. Whatever helps the cause, right?

 

