Events
Behind the Mic
Todd ‘N Tyler
Animal
Sparky
meta
Brady + SN3Somes
Nate Nation!
Pastor Ron and ERock
Ethan Roadie
Overnights with Oli
Local Bandwidth with Luna
HardDrive
OTTO
Concert Pix
Videos
Weather Closings
Contact
Advertise With Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
WTH BAM?
Sep 4, 2019 @ 11:51am
Bam Margera’s sit down with Dr. Phil is drama-filled. The teaser for the September 9th 3-hour episode of Dr. Phil shows Bam in a very bad state.
Yelling at this mother, who participated in the intervention via satellite, she told the reality star that he was “addicted to drama” to which he replied that he “never wanted to talk to her again.”
He then yelled at his wife, Nikki, saying that she “doesn’t listen and doesn’t follow rules.” Dr. Phil interjected saying that Bam’s yelling at Nikki, was “abusive.”
Since the taping with Dr. Phil, Bam has been released from one rehab, he relapsed at a bar before entering a second rehab and so far it’s been going pretty smooth.
Blaze Events
Five Finger Death Punch
1 month ago
Kampout for Kids concert 2019
3 months ago
Slayer
2 months ago
Municipal Waste w/ Napalm Death
3 months ago
INCUBUS
2 months ago
Pure Rock Alternative
Events
Behind the Mic
Todd ‘N Tyler
Animal
Sparky
meta
Brady + SN3Somes
Nate Nation!
Pastor Ron and ERock
Ethan Roadie
Overnights with Oli
Local Bandwidth with Luna
HardDrive
OTTO
Concert Pix
Videos
Weather Closings
Contact
Advertise With Us
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL