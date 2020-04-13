WTF is a Duvet? A Robe?

Since the coronavirus broke out, you’ve likely taken a sponge and disinfectant to your home. Maybe you even got the vacuum into the tough corners. But have you really cleaned everything?
According to Dr Lisa Ackerley, who goes by The Hygiene Doctor, there are many items that get neglected when giving the place a good once over.
Have you washed the pillows and duvet cover? Ackerley says these need to be done every six months. Your mattress should be cleaned monthly and the sheets weekly.
Wear a robe and slippers? They also need a toss in the washer each week. Don’t forget your shower curtain, tea towels, and the sponge itself while you’re at it.
Slippers? What am I? 90?