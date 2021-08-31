Woman’s SUV Stolen After She Left It Running To Search For Wandering Dog
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 31)–Lincoln Police are looking for a missing 2008 blue Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, which was left running, unlocked with the hazards flashing, while a 26-year-old woman went to look for a wandering dog in the area of 27th and “M”, around 9:30 Monday night.
Officer Erin Spilker says the woman reported the dog was in the street when she was driving at the time, so she got out to go get it. 15 minutes later, the woman came back and her vehicle was gone. The total loss is around $10,000.
Spilker says inside the missing SUV were the woman’s purse, laptop, and cell phone along with a .380 handgun. Officers canvassed the area and are requesting video from neighbors. No arrests yet.
If you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.