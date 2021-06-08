Woman Shot To Death In Cass County
JUNE 8, 2021 (OMAHA, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident that left one person dead from a bullet wound in rural Cass County Monday evening.
At approximately 9:30 p.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve multiple arrest warrants at a residence at 9901 Adams Street, about three miles southeast of Weeping Water in rural Cass County. As deputies were trying to make contact with the wanted person, they heard a gunshot inside the home. They then heard a person call for help.
The Deputies entered the home and found a woman with a gunshot wound. They tried life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene. There were two people in the residence at the time of the incident. No information has been released so far about the second person, who fired the shot, or whether the second person is in custody.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office asked the State Patrol conduct an in-custody death investigation. Preliminary investigation has determined that no deputies fired their weapon at any point during the incident.
The identity of the dead woman is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The investigation remains ongoing.