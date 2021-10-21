Woman Robbed Of Her Car Wednesday Night Near Downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 21)–A 24-year-old woman’s car was taken from her by a man who approached her Wednesday evening near 12th and “H.”
According to Lincoln Police, the woman was walking to her car at the time, when the man demanded her keys and took off in her 2008 white Honda Accord with Nebraska license plate number 29-K499. About the same time, officers were called to an attempted robbery at 11th and “G”, where a 58-year-old woman said a man tried to take her car.
The victim in that case ran into a nearby restaurant and the suspect took off. Police are working to find out if both are connected.