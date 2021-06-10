Woman Caught Following A String of Lottery Ticket Thefts At Lincoln Convenience Stores
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 10)–Police say more than $270 worth of lottery scratch off tickets have been stolen from four Lincoln convenience stores since April, but officers found a suspect in the case.
Investigators say a 23-year-old woman from Friend was finally recognized by a clerk on Sunday the Super C store off of 10th and High Street. Officers on Tuesday were called to the Roc’s Stop and Shop off of 56th and Holdrege, where the woman was there and where video surveillance confirmed it was the same woman and truck seen at the other convenience stores.
The woman was cited for four counts of misdemeanor theft.