Woman Accused of Biting Corrections Officer

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 1)–A 22-year-old woman is accused of biting a Lancaster County Corrections Officer, among other things following a weekend incident in downtown Lincoln.

This happened early Saturday morning, after Fiona Walker arrived at the jail and was being helped out of the cruiser by correctional officers. The bite left an impression on the officer’s jaw. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says Walker was later arrested for DUI with prior conviction, refusal of chemical test, willful reckless driving, and resist arrest. After she bit the corrections officer, she was arrested for assault on an officer.

Sgt. Vollmer says officers found a vehicle apparently had been driven by Walker that was stopped at 14th and “O” with the hazard lights flashing. When officers tried to make contact, the vehicle sped away and nearly hit another officer before stopping near 13th and “N.”

Walker appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and refused a breath test before being taken to jail.