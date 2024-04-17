Wolfgang Van Halen among subjects for new ‘Behind the Music’ ﻿episodes

Behind the Music is coming back and will feature an episode focused on Wolfgang Van Halen.

The long-running music documentary series will return with three new installments premiering May 1 on Paramount+. The Wolf episode will explore how the son of Eddie Van Halen formed his band, Mammoth WVH, leading up to his father’s death in 2020.

“Wolfgang Van Halen reveals his story that’s wrought with trauma, perseverance and immense talent,” a press release reads. “Born to guitar god Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli, Wolfgang instantly became bound to music.”

It continues, “As he developed his own sound, Wolfgang turned to his solo project, Mammoth WVH, before tragedy struck. Eddie’s death rocked his son’s world, but Wolfgang solidified his music career with a sound all of his own while continuing to honor his father’s legacy.”

The other two new Behind the Music episodes will profile Bell Biv DeVoe and Trace Adkins.

