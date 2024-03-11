Wolfgang and MammothWVH III

Mammoth WVH’s second album hasn’t even been out for a year, but Wolfgang Van Halen is already working on the band’s third album.

In a new interview, Wolfie said, “We’re really early in the process,” clarifying that a new record wouldn’t hit shelves until the second half of 2025 at the earliest.

He explained, “I’m going to be on tour more than I’m not this year.”

Mammoth WVH is currently out on a headlining run with support from Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss.

The band also has more dates on tap with Metallica, as well as shows with Foo Fighters and a fall run supporting Creed and 3 Doors Down.