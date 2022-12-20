Winter Storm Warning Issued Starting Wednesday Noon

Lincoln, NE (December 20, 2022) The National Weather Service in Valley has placed a WINTER STORM WARNING in the forecast, to go into effect at Noon Wednesday, and running until 7:00 P.M. Friday. Also, a WIND CHILL WARNING goes into effect at Midnight Wednesday and runs through Noon on Saturday.

Heavy blowing snow expected with brief freezing drizzle Wednesday at the outset. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected, as well as a light glaze of ice. Winds are expected to gust as high as 45 miles per hour. The wind chills are expected to go as low as 45 below zero.

The forecast covers East Central and Southeast Nebraska, as well as portions of Southwest and West Central Iowa.

Travel is expected to become dangerous if not impossible through the storm. The widespread blowing snow is expected to significantly reduce visibility.

Those who must travel are urged to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency, as well as warm clothing including hat and gloves.

The latest road conditions are available by calling 5-1-1.