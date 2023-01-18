Winter Storm Prompts School Closures In Lincoln and Surrounding Area

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 18)–Classes for Lincoln Public Schools, other private schools and surrounding school districts for Wednesday were called off Tuesday night, due to the winter storm forecast.

Forecasters anticipate that the early impacts of the storm should impact the Lincoln area by late Wednesday morning, starting out as a wintry mix with some snow before changing to all snow by early to mid afternoon.

Dirk Petersen is a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Valley and tells KFOR News the latest forecast has snow totals in the Lincoln area anywhere between three to seven inches by the time the storm moves out by early Thursday morning.

Travel over portions of central and western Nebraska has been difficult due to the heavy snow. Interstate 80 west of Kearney is closed and Interstate 76 from near Chappell to the Colorado border is shutdown. In Lincoln, city crews have completed the application of anti-ice brine to arterial streets, bus, and school routes to help prevent ice from building up on the streets.

Crews will remain on duty around Lincoln, ready to respond to changing weather conditions. Expect driving conditions to worsen throughout the day.