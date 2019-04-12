Who’s gonna die Sunday? Let’s just ask it. With only 6 episodes in the final season of Game of Thrones, starting Sunday, I’m predicting that a major character will die EVERY EPISODE. Who’s FIRST this Sunday? VOTE! Who's Gonna Die Sunday? Sansa Tyrion Jon Snow Arya Daenerys Bran Cersei Lannister Sandor Clegane Gregor Clegane Brienne of Tarth Bran Stark Night King Jorah Jaime Lannister Samwell Tarly Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT NO LULLS. The Hoff + Metal = ???? Too Soon! Lead singer of BRAD gone. Lesnar vs Cormier = BOOM! Joker Trailer! DOES NOT GUARANTEE. PERIOD. END OF STORY.