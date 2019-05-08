Welcome, Mayor Gaylor-Baird: View Election Night Results Here

Lincoln has elected a new mayor. Leirion Gaylor-Baird won the race Tuesday night and will replace Mayor Chris Beutler.

Baird received 33,211 votes to replace Beutler. Cyndi Lamm received 27,722 votes.

In the District 1 City Council race, James Michael Bowers won, receiving 7,232 votes. He beat out Taylor Wyatt who received 6,469 votes.

Richard Meginnis will again represent District 2 in the City Council. He received 11,564 votes, closely beating Megan Stock who received 11,028 votes.

Jane Raybould won the District 3 seat for the City Council with 10,261 votes. Raybould beat Colten Zamrzla who received 4,832 votes.

Tammy Ward will sit for District 4 for the City Council after she received 4,767 votes. James Herrold, who also ran for the seat, received 2,229 votes.

Another hot topic item passed in the general election. 31,795 voters approved of the Stormwater Management Bond Issue – beating out the 25,492 opposition vote.

You can view the full results here.