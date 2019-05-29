Weekend Enforcement Results Released

The Lincoln Police Department partnered with the Nebraska State Patrol for a traffic enforcement project over the Memorial Day Weekend. It featured high visibility traffic enforcement along O Street between 17th and 84th Streets. The goal was to promote safe and responsible driving and reduce accidents.

The campaign resulted in the following violations:

Speeding Citations 17

Speeding Warnings 12

Traffic Signal Citations 3

Traffic Signal Warnings 11

Stop Sign Warnings 2

Seatbelt Citations 2

Seatbelt Warnings 13

No Insurance Citations 4

No Insurance Warnings 7

No Valid Registration Citations 13

No Valid Registration Warnings 8

Other Traffic Violation Citations 13

Other Traffic Violation Warnings 40

Suspended Drivers 2

Warrant Arrests 3

Total 152

The project was funded through a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety