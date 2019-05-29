Weekend Enforcement Results Released

The Lincoln Police Department partnered with the Nebraska State Patrol for a traffic enforcement project over the Memorial Day Weekend. It featured high visibility traffic enforcement along O Street between 17th and 84th Streets. The goal was to promote safe and responsible driving and reduce accidents.
The campaign resulted in the following violations:
Speeding Citations 17
Speeding Warnings 12
Traffic Signal Citations 3
Traffic Signal Warnings 11
Stop Sign Warnings 2
Seatbelt Citations 2
Seatbelt Warnings 13
No Insurance Citations 4
No Insurance Warnings 7
No Valid Registration Citations 13
No Valid Registration Warnings 8
Other Traffic Violation Citations 13
Other Traffic Violation Warnings 40
Suspended Drivers 2
Warrant Arrests 3
Total 152
The project was funded through a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety