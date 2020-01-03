Watch Your Abbreviations!

If you generally write the year out on documents as a two-digit number, you may want to quit the practice. Experts warn it could leave you open to fraud.
By only writing 2-0 in an abbreviated form, scammers could tack on a different year, creating all sorts of problems.
So rather than marking the date as 1/3/20, write out January 3, 2020 or at the very least, 1/3/2020.
“This is very sound advice and should be considered when signing any legal or professional document. It could potentially save you some trouble down the road.”