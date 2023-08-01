Watch the trailer for Nickelback’s long-in-the-works documentary, ‘Hate to Love’

Nickelback‘s long-in-the-works documentary is finally coming.

The film, titled Hate to Love, will premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, taking place September 7-17. You can watch the trailer streaming now on YouTube.

“Nickelback is one of the most successful acts in music history — they’re also the number one band haters love to hate,” the doc’s description reads. “This intimate portrait surveys the Canadian stadium rockers’ rollercoaster career.”

The trailer traces Nickelback’s origins from their small Canadian hometown to becoming worldwide rock stars, and all the love and hate that came with that.

“I play Nickelback songs to Nickelback fans,” a reflective Kroeger says at the end of the clip. “I don’t have to go and try and win over someone who doesn’t like my band.”

“That sounds like some very strange form of torture,” he laughs. “Probably for both of us.”

The Nickelback doc was first announced back in 2020. In an interview with ABC Audio earlier in 2023, the group likened it to the development hell of Guns N’ Roses‘ Chinese Democracy album.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

