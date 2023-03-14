Watch Nickelback’s Canadian Music Hall of Fame induction by Ryan Reynolds and Connor McDavid

Nickelback was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during Monday’s Juno Awards with some help from two other Canadian icons.

Actor Ryan Reynolds and hockey star Connor McDavid each gave speeches in honor of the “How You Remind Me” rockers, highlighting the band’s career achievements, as well as all the Nickelback jokes.

“There are millions of reasons to be a proud Canadian, and tonight, the Junos and Canada are coming together to celebrate one of them: homegrown talent from right here in Alberta, Joni Mitchell!” Reynolds quipped. “Wait, Nickelback? I love Nickelback! Wasn’t Joni Mitchell in Nickelback?”

The ceremony also featured a performance by Nickelback, who rocked a medley of “Rockstar,” “How You Remind Me” and “Animals.”

(Induction video includes uncensored profanity.)

