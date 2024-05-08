New ‘John Wick’ pinball game features original music by Anthrax’s Charlie Benante

John Wick is thinking he’s back, this time in pinball form, and Charlie Benante is along for the ride.

The Anthrax drummer contributes original music to score a new pinball game inspired by the John Wick movies. It was created by the company Stern Pinball, which has also made machines themed after bands including Foo Fighters, Rush, Led Zeppelin, Metallica and AC/DC.

The John Wick game features assets from all four of the movies, as well as custom narration by actor Ian McShane, who plays the character Winston.

