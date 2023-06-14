WATCH Bonnaroo this WEEKEND!

Can’t make it to this weekend’s Bonnaroo Festival? No problem – you can check it out from your couch on Hulu.

Two livestream channels will cover dozens of sets – including acts like Foo Fighters, Paramore, Sheryl Crow, Pixies, My Morning Jacket, and Portugal. The Man.

The festival runs from Thursday, June 15th through Sunday, June 18th.

Hulu will also livestream the 2023 Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits festivals.

FYI – Foos, Paramore and The Pixies are on the Sunday night lineup