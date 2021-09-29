      Weather Alert

Warrant Search Leads To Drug And Weapons Charges

Sep 29, 2021 @ 2:40pm

Lincoln, NE (September 29, 2021) A 30 year old Lincoln man is in custody on weapon and drug charges.

On September 24th at approximately 1 p.m., investigators served a search warrant at an apartment in the 4200 block of N 24th Street as part of an ongoing investigation.   30-year-old Andre Johnson was arrested without incident.  During a search of the apartment, investigators located a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen on November 26, 2020, in a burglary of a home in the 2200 block of S 8th Street.  Investigators also located 4.5 Alprazolam pills, 18 Hydromorphone pills, 20 Clorazepate pills, 1 Methadone pill, and $2,409 cash.

Johnson is a convicted felon, and thus prohibited him from possessing a firearm.  He was also charged with having a stolen firearm, and various drug violations.    

Connect With Us Listen To Us On