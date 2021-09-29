Warrant Search Leads To Drug And Weapons Charges
Lincoln, NE (September 29, 2021) A 30 year old Lincoln man is in custody on weapon and drug charges.
On September 24th at approximately 1 p.m., investigators served a search warrant at an apartment in the 4200 block of N 24th Street as part of an ongoing investigation. 30-year-old Andre Johnson was arrested without incident. During a search of the apartment, investigators located a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen on November 26, 2020, in a burglary of a home in the 2200 block of S 8th Street. Investigators also located 4.5 Alprazolam pills, 18 Hydromorphone pills, 20 Clorazepate pills, 1 Methadone pill, and $2,409 cash.
Johnson is a convicted felon, and thus prohibited him from possessing a firearm. He was also charged with having a stolen firearm, and various drug violations.