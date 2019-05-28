Warrant At NW Lincoln Hotel Leads To Arrests For Drug Possession

Cindy Bixler (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
Glenn Harms (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 28)–Three people inside a northwest Lincoln hotel room on Friday (May 24) were arrested, after the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force followed up on a tip.

Police say investigators knocked on the door, where they were allowed in and saw pipes and suspected drugs in the room.  Through a search warrant, 79 grams of suspected meth, a gram of heroin, 1.5 grams of marijuana, controlled pills and $154 cash were found.

Officers arrested 58-year-old Wallace Swaim, Jr. for possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and

Meanwhile, 52 year old Glenn Harms was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and 49 year old Cindy Bixler was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver.

