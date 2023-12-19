Wait WHAT?

Source: YouTube

There are a few classic Blaze Army sing alongs that you’ll get on the regular on 104-1 The Blaze. When I think of these songs my go to list includes Lit “My own worst enemy” or Sum 41 “Fat lip” or even Blink 182 “What’s my age again.”

When you’ve heard these songs a million times, you feel as well you know the lyrics front to back. In the case of Blink 182 “What’s my age again” most of us have sang a few of the lyrics wrong. Wait just a minute! I’ve sung the song wrong?

Yes, many fans have been singing the wrong lyrics for years. Many thought the correct lyrics were, “I took her out, it was a Friday night/I walk alone to get the feeling right.” It turns out that the actual lyrics are, “I took her out, it was a Friday night/I wore cologne to get the feeling right.” WTF? I looked it up and sure enough, I was singing the wrong lyrics.