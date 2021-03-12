Voters complain of multiple early ballot request forms sent by third parties

LINCOLN, NE (March 12, 2021) – The office of Secretary of State reports that it has received multiple complaints from voters who have received early ballot request cards in the mail from third parties. Some voters have received two or more cards. Others have received cards for a deceased loved one even though their loved one had been removed from the official voter list. Still others have received third-party early ballot request cards even though they live in a county that has no election, or live in another state altogether.
“Voters who desire to vote in local elections are able to request a mail-in ballot application from the Lancaster or Douglas County Elections website,” said Secretary of State Bob Evnen. “Voters who do not have access to the internet can request an early voting application by calling the office of their County Election Commissioner,” he continued.
Both Douglas and Lancaster County Election offices have sent early voting application cards to those voters who have requested them. The deadlines to submit an early mail-in ballot request are –
— In Douglas County, Friday, March 26th for the Omaha Primary Election and Friday,
April 30th for the City of Omaha General Election.
— In Lancaster County, Friday, March 26th for the Lincoln Primary Election and Friday, April 23rd for the City of Lincoln General Election.
For an online mail-in ballot application visit https://sos.nebraska.gov. The polls will be open for in-person voting for both the primary and general elections.