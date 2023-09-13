Video Captures Suspect Stealing Wallet From North Lincoln Convenience Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 13)–Lincoln Police have obtained video taken August 31 at the Good2Go convenience store off of 27th and Fairfield that shows a theft of a wallet from the store’s office.

LPD forensics technician Becky Keller told Lincoln’s Morning News on KFOR a man pulled up to the store in a black Nissan SUV and walked into the store, down a hallway, where the office is located. Becky Keller says you can see the suspect peek his head into the door to see if anyone was in there, then come back moments later to snag the wallet.

If you have information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or go to lincolncrimestoppers.com.