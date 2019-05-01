Victims In Monday’s Fatal Crash West of Lincoln Have Been Identified

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 1)–The Nebraska State Patrol has released the names of two people killed in a crash that occurred Monday evening on Interstate 80 near Milford.

In a news release to KFOR News, the patrol said a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Cesar Perez-Lopez, 56, of Columbus, was traveling the wrong way in the westbound lanes when it came over a hill and struck a westbound Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Ronald Fersch, 39, of York. The Silverado then struck a westbound semi, disabling the semi.

Perez-Lopez and Fersch were both pronounced deceased on the scene. Those drivers were the sole occupants of those vehicles. The semi driver was not injured.

The crash investigation continues.

