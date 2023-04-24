Victim in a South-Central Nebraska Ethanol Plant Explosion Identified
April 24, 2023 7:55AM CDT
WOOD RIVER–(KFOR Apr. 24)–There’s new information regarding an explosion April 17 that killed one person and injured four others at the Green Plains Ethanol Plant in Wood River in south-central Nebraska.
According to the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office, the worker killed in the explosion has been identified as 49-year-old Jody Norgaard of Grand Island. One of the other four workers hurt remains in critical condition at an Omaha hospital. Three others were treated and released from a hospital in Grand Island.
Work was being conducted on the liquid holding tank at the time of the explosion. The cause of the explosion is considered accidental, as a result of the work being conducted.