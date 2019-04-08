Vehicle Rolls Into Garage In North Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR April 8)–At least one person was taken to the hospital, after a rollover crash in north Lincoln early Monday afternoon. No word yet on that person’s condition or what led to the crash.

The call about the rollover crash into the building at 42nd and Vine came in shortly after 1:30. LFR crews found the car on its side, inside a double-stall garage for the building that used to be home to an ambulance service and later a mobile DJ business.

The top of the vehicle was cut off, as fire crews had to rescue someone that initially was reported to be trapped.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR FM103.3/1240AM, kfornow.com and our social media pages for more details.