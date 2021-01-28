Vaccine Update

(KFOR NEWS January 28, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) and its partners – Bryan Health, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Lincoln Surgical Center and Bluestem Health – as well as long-term care facilities have administered 19,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccinations are getting closer to completion for people in Phase 1A, which includes health care personnel, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
Hospitals have finished the last round of first doses for primary health care personnel. The majority of residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Lancaster County have received the first doses. Many people are receiving their second dose of the vaccine including health care personnel and EMTs.
LLCHD in collaboration with community partners is holding a second large-scale vaccination clinic this week. This clinic, like the one last Friday, is open only to some health care providers in Phase 1A, including behavioral health providers and clinical lab personnel.
LLCHD is preparing to open Phase 1B as soon as it has enough vaccine. LLCHD has not yet announced a start date for Phase 1B, but will provide more details as they are available.
The first step to getting vaccinated is to register to receive vaccine. About 62,100 Lancaster County residents have registered using the new online form that launched a week ago at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. The vaccine is not yet available for the general public, but as doses become available, those who are registered will be given an appointment to be vaccinated.
Registration is open to all County residents, but those who are in Phase 1B – those 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions – should register soon. LLCHD will work directly with essential workers included in Phase 1B and their employers.
Family members and caregivers are encouraged to assist those who need help to register. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance, may call the COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to register. The form is available in English and Spanish. LLCHD also has interpreters available to assist callers who speak other languages.
The simple electronic form captures basic information that will be used to help determine when the individual can be vaccinated. The information goes into a secure system and is strictly confidential. As vaccine becomes available, LLCHD will contact people who are registered to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated.
LCHD will make an announcement when there is enough supply to start public clinics. Vaccinating Lancaster County residents will take time. LLCHD urges the public to be patient and continue to take precautions to protect themselves and others – wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, and avoid crowded spaces, close contact. and confined spaces.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov, call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006 or visit the CDC.org/coronavirus.
READ MORE: Residential Parking Ban Ends