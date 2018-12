On the KFOR Facebook page, watch updated information from Lincoln Police about Saturday morning’s shooting and stabbing of 2 Lincoln Police officers. While investigating a disturbance call in the South 48th and High neighborhood, one officer was stabbed in the upper chest, another officer shot in the leg. Neither were considered life threatening. A 43 year old man was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital in critical condition. KFOR NEWS is attending Monday morning’s police briefing.