UPDATE: LES Rolling Blackouts
(KFOR NEWS February 16, 2021) As of 3pm on Monday, February 15, LES had stopped controlled outages after going through 2 cycles.
The following is a statement from LES:
“While LES hasn’t received additional requests from the Southwest Power Pool to curtail, we ask customers to remain prepared for rotating outages over the next 36 hours. Rotating outages, also known as rolling blackouts, are controlled, temporary interruptions of electricity that reduce demand on the system. They are typically limited to 30 to 60 minutes — but may last longer — before being rotated to another location. Customers may experience an outage more than once in the next 36 hours. Locations of controlled outages are determined by load shed requirements from SPP, which happens in minutes.”
If you are without power for more than one hour, it may be an outage outside of LES control. Please report your outage at LES.com/report or 1-888-365-2412. If you require medical devices or other technology, be sure to follow your backup plan.
Energy conservation is critical during this time. LES asks customers to continue to voluntarily and safely implement one or more energy-saving measures in your home or business listed on LES.com. Updates will be provided on LES’ Facebook and Twitter pages throughout the day and evening.
READ MORE: UNL Cutting Energy Use During Cold Wave