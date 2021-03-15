UPDATE: Fire @ Southwood Village Apartments
(KFOR NEWS March 15, 2021) Around 5 am Monday morning, March 15th, Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to 4401 S. 27th for the report of a fire. Crews reported heavy fire from the roof of the structure. Due to the size of the structure, the fire was ultimately upgraded to a 3rd alarm.
Fire damage mostly to the roof with interior smoke damage throughout the entire 3rd floor of the structure. Damage to interior of structure due to ceiling being pulled to search for fire in hidden space between ceilings and roof.
40 to 50 residents displaced, safely evacuating even though detectors not alerting. Smoke detectors did not go off due to fire location between attic and roof. No injuries reported and cause and amount unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing.
READ MORE: Fire @ Earl May Garden Center South