UNMC Grads Receive Residency Assignments

Omaha, NE (March 18, 2022) 131 senior medical students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, learned about their residency assignments today during an event at the Baxter Arena in Omaha.
The 2022 Main Residency Match® — referred to as Match Day, is an annual rite of passage for medical students – a day when students across the country learn where they will train for the next three to seven years, depending on the medical area of their choice. Students are matched through a computer program to align their preferences for residency programs in order to fill the thousands of training positions available at U.S. teaching hospitals.
Forty percent of UNMC students are staying in Nebraska for their training, and 54 percent matched in primary care, which includes family medicine, internal medicine, internal medicine/pediatrics, pediatrics and obstetrics/gynecology.
Nationally there were 39,205 residency positions, the largest number on record.
The UNMC medical students, slated to graduate in May, are listed below by their hometown, name, specialty and location of residency assignment.
ALBION Tiffany B. Truong, Western Michigan Univ Stryker School of Medicine, Pediatrics, Kalamazoo, MI
AURORA Elizabeth Marie Morris, UNMC, Family Medicine, Omaha, NE; Drew Charles Thompson, Grand Strand Reg Med Ctr, Internal Medicine, Myrtle Beach, SC
BEATRICE Lauren Howell Barnts, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, OBGY, Edinburg, TX
BELLEVUE Conner James Beyersdorf, UNMC, Medicine Preliminary, Omaha, NE, Case Western/University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center, Radiology-Diagnostic, Cleveland, OH
CHADRON Ashtyn Nicole Nelson, Western Michigan University Stryker School of Medicine, Medicine-Pediatrics, Kalamazoo, MI; Paige Elizabeth Phillips, Texas Tech University Affiliates, OBGY, Amarillo, TX
COLUMBUS Derek Wayne Lahm, UNMC, Ophthalmology, Omaha, NE; Stacie Noll Skaff, UNMC, Pediatrics, Omaha, NE
ELKHORN Sravani Singu, Thomas Hospital-AL, Internal Medicine, Fairhope, AL
FAIRBURY April Rose Vonderfecht, UNMC, Family Medicine-Grand Island, Omaha, NE
FREMONT Taylor Ann Doescher, UNMC, Internal Medicine, Omaha, NE
GORDON Brenton M. Bussinger, UNMC, Pediatrics, Omaha, NE
GRAND ISLAND Courtney Megan Cahoy, University of North Carolina Hospitals, Child Neurology, Chapel Hill, NC; Lane Ross Uhing, Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education, Internal Medicine, Rochester, MN
HASTINGS Grant Duane Starkey, UNMC, Internal Medicine, Omaha, NE
HOLDREGE Jacob Thomas Pfeifer, UNMC, Urology, Omaha, NE
KEARNEY Andrew C. Cannon, Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education, Path-Anatomic and Clinical, Rochester, MN; Alexander Richard Cantral, WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, Emergency Medicine, Marietta, GA; Thomas W. Connely, Central Iowa Health System, General Surgery, Des Moines, IA; Megan Sue Hunke-Lomax, UNMC, Family Medicine-Grand Island, Omaha, NE; Jacob Thomas Kingsley, UNMC, Medicine Preliminary, Omaha, NE; Victoria McKinney, University of Utah Health, Psychiatry, Salt Lake City, UT
LINCOLN Matthew Joseph Baier, University of Missouri-KC Programs, Emergency Medicine, Kansas City, MO; George Daniel Blankenau, UNMC, Psychiatry, Omaha, NE; Alexandra Rose Fiedler, UNMC, Internal Medicine, Omaha, NE, Gabriel Reed Garbin, UNMC Internal Medicine, Omaha, NE; Austin Taylor Gibson, UNMC, Medicine Preliminary, Omaha, NE; Dalton David Hegeholz, University of Utah Health, General Surgery, Salt Lake City, UT; Rafael Shane Herrera, UNMC, Medicine Preliminary, Omaha, NE; Ian Thomas Lagerstrom, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Surgery, Bethesda, MD; Ryan James Mikus, UNMC, Emergency Medicine, Omaha, NE; Thomas Edward Schroeder, Duke University Medical Center, Urology, Durham, NC; Taylor Kay Thieman, University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine, Transitional, Sioux Falls, SD, UNMC, Dermatology, Omaha, NE; Megan Nicole Yank, University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, Emergency Medicine, Madison, WI
MEAD Abby Marie Adams, St Louis University School of Medicine, Pediatrics, St. Louis, MO
NEBRASKA CITY Melissa Marie Davison, UNMC Clarkson Family Medicine, Omaha, NE
NORFOLK Scott Marin Benson, University of Texas Med Branch, OBGY, Galveston, TX; Nathan Douglas Richling, UNMC, Family Medicine, Omaha, NE
NORTH PLATTE Collin James Pieper, Campbell University, Transitional/Sampson Regional Medical Center, Clinton, NC
OGALLALA Devin Andrew DeLuna, University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine, Transitional, Sioux Falls, SD, UNMC, Radiology-Diagnostic, Omaha, NE
OMAHA Donovon Caryal Allen, University of Alabama Medical Center, Internal Medicine, Birmingham, AL; Nicolle Kristen Barmettler, UNMC General Surgery, Omaha, NE; Bryant Patrick Carlson, UNMC, Family Medicine-Scottsbluff, Omaha, NE; Joseph J. Carmicheal, Broadlawns Medical Center, Transitional, Des Moines, IA, UNMC, Radiation Oncology, Omaha, NE; Alexander Robert Ciurej, Childrens Hospital of Michigan, Pediatrics, Detroit, MI; Margaret Elizabeth Craig, UNMC, Omaha, NE; Andrew S. Dergan, Siouxland Medical Education Foundation, Family Medicine, Sioux City, IA; Daniel Hartnett Dooling, University of Missouri-KC Programs, Medicine-Pediatrics, Kansas City, MO; Zachary Henry Louis Egr, UNMC, Anesthesiology, Omaha, NE; Evan Michael Eilers, University of Illinois College of Medicine, Internal Medicine, Peoria, IL; Stephanie Elise Emig, UNMC, Family Medicine, Omaha, NE; Benjamin Scott Fletcher, UNMC Medicine Preliminary, Omaha, NE, Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education, Radiology-Diagnostic, Rochester, MN; Collin Alan Gilmore, UNMC, Internal Medicine, Omaha, NE; Jacob R. Givens, UNMC, Psychiatry, Omaha, NE; Grant Patrick Goertzen, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Pediatrics, Iowa City, IA; Madison Lyn Grinnell, UNMC, Medicine-Preliminary, Omaha, NE, UNMC, Dermatology, Omaha, NE; Scott Rion Irvin, Charleston Area Medical Center, Medicine-Psychiatry, Charleston, WV; Emily Elizabeth Kahlandt, University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, Internal Medicine, Madison, WI; Christina Jeanine Khan, University of Central Florida/HCA Healthcare Graduate Medical Education, General Surgery, Kissimmee, FL; Karl Ranjan Khandalavala, Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education, Otolaryngology, Rochester, MN; Rohan Khazanchi, Brigham & Womens Hospital, Med-Peds/Harvard Brigham & Womens Hospital/Childrens Hospital, Boston, MA; Taylor J. Kratochvil, Childrens Hospital-Boston, Pediatrics, Boston, MA; Timothy Joseph Lackner, UNMC, Orthopaedic Surgery, Omaha, NE; Maxwell Armstrong Lawlor, Brown Univ/Butler Hospital, Psychiatry, Providence, RI; Mitchell Paul Matis, HCA Healthcare Kansas City, Internal Medicine, Overland Park, KS; Karly Ann Meyer, St Louis University School of Medicine, OB/GYN, St. Louis, MO; Seif Laeth Nasir, University of Rochester/Strong Memorial, Internal Medicine, Rochester, NY; Olivia Grace Person, St Louis Childrens Hospital, Pediatrics, St. Louis, MO; Benjamin Daniel Plambeck, University of Iowa Hospitals, Urology, Iowa City, IA; Kristian Ruth Ramage, University of Missouri-KC Programs, OBGYN, Kansas City, MO; Keely O’Rourke Reidelberger, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, General Surgery, Lebanon, NH; Mckenzie Pauline Nic Rowe, Inova Fairfax Hospital, General Surgery, Falls Church, VA; Snowleopard C. Tyler, UNMC, Family Medicine, Omaha, NE; Christopher Joseph Weber, UNMC, Anesthesiology, Omaha, NE; Paul James Witt, UNMC, Pediatrics, Omaha, NE
OSCEOLA Dennis John Maar, University of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio, Otolaryngology, San Antonio, TX
PAPILLION Joshua William Abels, University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine, Medicine Preliminary, Tampa, FL, UNMC Anesthesiology, Omaha, NE; Morgan Marie Harris, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Pediatrics, Iowa City, IA; Allison Melissa Villalobos, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Child Neurology, Winston-Salem, NC
SCOTTSBLUFF Hannah Maldonado, UNMC, Neurology, Omaha, NE
VALPARAISO Austin E. Barry, UNMC, Internal Medicine, Omaha, NE; Joseph John Benes, UNMC, Neurology, Omaha, NE
WAHOO Derek Sabatka, University of Arizona College of Medicine, Internal Medicine, Tucson, AR
WEST POINT Blake Edward Hass, UNMC, Family Medicine, Omaha, NE
LITTLE ROCK AK Katherine Moneymaker, Detroit Medical Ctr/Wayne State University, General Surgery, Detroit, MI
MONTGOMERY AL Mallory Marie Gandy, UNMC, OBGY, Omaha, NE
GLENDALE CA Hannah Kiren Tandon, Oregon Health & Science University, Internal Medicine, Portland, OR
IRVINE CA Kyle Kenyu Hinz, University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, Pathology, Worcester, MA
LOMA LINDA CA Sophie Leyla Cemaj, Univ of Chicago Medical Center, Plastic Surgery, Chicago, IL
SACRAMENTO CA Connor Neal Griggs, Brookwood Baptist Health, Radiology-Diagnostic, Birmingham, AL
VALLEJO CA Ziomara Jurado, University of Chicago Medical Center, Emergency Medicine, Chicago, IL
DENVER CO Eric Connor Daubach, Wake Forest Baptist Med Ctr, Emergency Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC; Michael James Eller, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Internal Medicine, Aurora, CO
MONTROSE CO Ethan A Cook, UNMC Clarkson Family Medicine, Omaha, NE; Christopher John Lindeman, University of Florida College of Medicine-Shands Hospital, Family Medicine, Gainesville, FL
WRAY CO Seth Ryan Woods, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Interventional Radiology, Iowa City, IA
NOWICH CT Frantzlee LaCrete, University of Kansas School of Medicine, Otolaryngology, Kansas City, KS
BARTOW FL Richard Henry Laye, UNMC, Pathology, Omaha, NE
HINSDALE IL Sydney Lynn Powers, UNMC, Emergency Medicine, Omaha, NE
INDIANAPOLIS IN Christopher Alan Stephenson, Prisma Health-University of South Carolina SOM, General Surgery, Columbia, SC
CARROLL IA Matthew James Behrens, Creighton University, General Surgery, Omaha, NE
IOWA CITY IA Harrison L. Greene, UNMC, Psychiatry, Omaha, NE; Gabriella Rizzo, UNMC, Neurology, Omaha, NE
SIOUX CITY IA Noah Alexander Svec, UNMC, Anesthesiology, Omaha, NE
HAYS KS Cody Dean Masters, UNMC, Family Medicine, Omaha, NE
KANSAS CITY KS David Hou Fu, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Urology, Philadelphia, PA
PLYMOUTH MA Philion Lucas Gatchoff, University of Oklahoma COM, Neurology, Oklahoma City, OK
- PAUL MNJohn Charles Chatterton, University of Minnesota Medical School, Pediatrics, Minneapolis, MN
STILLWATER MN Amber McMahon, University of Kansas Medical Center, Urology, Kansas City, KS
CHAPEL HILL NC Christina Ying Zhou, University of Chicago Med Ctr, Pediatrics, Chicago, IL
CLEVELAND OH Austin Joseph Lowe, UNMC, Internal Medicine, Omaha, NE
SALEM OR Allyson Marie Pietrok, Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, Transitional, Myrtle Beach, SC, Medical University of South Carolina, Radiology-Diagnostic, Charleston, SC
HANOVER PA Nathaniel J. Zaroban, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Child Neurology, Nashville, TN
LANCASTER PA Robin L. Sarik, UNMC, Pediatrics, Omaha, NE
ABERDEEN SD Shelby Nicole Aufenkamp, University of Louisville School of Medicine, Pediatrics, Louisville, KY
DALLAS TX Alexander Tu, Medical College Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals, Otolaryngology, Milwaukee, WI
EVERETT WA Simon C. Shin, University of Rochester/Strong Memorial, General Surgery, Rochester, NY
MILWAUKEE WI Megha Patel, Detroit Medical Ctr/Wayne State Universitu, General Surgery, Detroit, MI
SASKATOON CANADA Samantha Marie Sinclair Cox, HealthPartners Institute, Emergency Medicine, St. Paul, MN
WINNIPEG CANADA Alexander Kolomaya, University of Utah Health, Internal Medicine, Salt Lake City, UT
KASHGAR CHINA Xiarepati Tieliwaerdi, Allegheny General Hospital, Internal Medicine, Pittsburgh, PA
HANAU GERMANY Taylor B. DeFreece, UNMC, Family Medicine, Omaha, NE
NAPLES ITALY Erin Nicole Oeltjen, UNMC Pediatrics, Omaha, NE
SUWON REPUBLIC OF KOREA Cameron Schaecher, Western Michigan Univ Stryker SOM, Medicine-Primary, Kalamazoo, MI