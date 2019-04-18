UNL’s Big Red Blitz Schedule Released

Head Football Coach Scott Frost, new men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg and Athletic Director Bill Moos will headline Nebraska coaches and staff on the May 30 Big Red Blitz.

The tour will visit regions of the state directly impacted by the devastating March floods in Nebraska, with stops in Norfolk, Fremont and at the Strategic Air Command Museum just outside Ashland. In addition to Frost, Hoiberg and Moos the Big Red Blitz will feature additional Nebraska coaches and staff.

“In Nebraska our greatest resource is our people. That has never been more evident than citizens and communities coming together with great resilience after the devastating March floods,” Moos said. “We hope our Nebraska coaches and staff heading out to parts of the state that were affected will help play a small part in the continued healing and recovery.”

The Big Red Blitz will begin with a free mid-day event at Divots Conference Center in Norfolk. The tour bus will then head to Fremont for a 3:30 p.m. rally at Christensen Field Arena. The Fremont event is also free.

The day will conclude at the SAC Museum for a 6:30 p.m. event. Cost of the SAC event is $20 and will include heavy hor d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Tickets for the SAC event are available through Huskers.com and are limited to 1,000 Nebraska fans.

Each of the Big Red Blitz stops will be approximately 90 minutes and include a short program, giving fans a chance to hear from Frost, Hoiberg and Moos.

Big Red Blitz Schedule

Thursday, May 30

Norfolk

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Location: Divots Conference Center, 4200 W Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701

Admission: Free, Admittance details to come (800 capacity)

Fremont

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Christensen Field Arena, 1914 Christensen Field Rd., Fremont, NE 68025

Admission: Free, Admittance details to come (800 capacity)

SAC Museum

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Strategic Air Command Museum, 28210 W Park Hwy, Ashland, NE 68003

