UNL Receives Recognition for Environmental Data Collection
WASHINGTON, D.C. (April 13, 2021) – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, released the following statement after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced that UNL was chosen to serve as the High Plains Regional Climate Center.
“The work being done at UNL helps put Nebraska at the forefront of the latest scientific research. I am proud to see our university rewarded for their collection and production of critical environmental data. It’s good to see federal recognition of this important research,” said Senator Fischer.
“We are pleased to be a recipient of new funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which will help us continue the important work that we do. We are grateful to Sen. Fischer for her role in securing this funding, which directly benefits Nebraskans, the high plains region and beyond,” said Rezaul Mahmood, director of the High Plains Regional Climate Center.
“As we strive to feed a growing world, understanding our dynamic climate will become ever more important. The High Plains Regional Climate Center has been instrumental in helping producers and others access weather data and use it to drive smart decision-making. Working in tandem the Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute, the National Drought Mitigation Center and the Nebraska State Climate Office, the HPRCC is helping Nebraska become a leader in this space. This funding will help advance this important work,” said Mike Boehm, NU vice president and UNL Harlan vice chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
More information:
NOAA announced that it awarded 6 universities to serve as Regional Climate Centers. UNL was selected to again serve for 5 years as the High Plains Regional Climate Center, which coordinates the collection and production of environmental data across North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, and Wyoming. UNL will receive $3,247,500 as part of this contract. Regional Climate Centers are contractor organizations to NOAA that produce and deliver environmental data, products, information, and services of 6 distinct regions of the United States.