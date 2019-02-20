UNL Professor Cited for Vandalism to Political Signs and Office

A University of Nebraska-Lincoln sociology assistant professor was cited Tuesday for vandalizing U.S. Senator Deb Fischer’s office and Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s political signs back in October.

Officer Angela Sands told KFOR News 38-year-old Patricia Wonch Hill was cited after she stuck googly-eyes on Fortenberry’s political signs and left Betsy Riot Stickers on the windows of Fischer’s office. Sands says fingerprint analysis led police to cite Wonch Hill, whose fingerprints were found at each location.

Wonch Hill was also cited in Virginia last year for vandalizing the home of an NRA lobbyist.

The Lincoln Police Department released a statement regarding the vandalism citation.

“We are fortunate to live in a country that not only allows free speech, but also encourages open dialogue between differing perspectives.  LPD is committed to fairly and impartially protecting all citizens’ right to free speech.  However, we will also hold accountable those who participate in unlawful behavior,” the press release stated.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Snow Emergency In Lincoln, Crews Out Plowing Roads and Spreading Materials Another Winter Storm is Hittting Lincoln Abuse Reporting Policy Under Scrutiny in Omaha Schools City Councilman Looking to Review Emergency Response Contract with UNL LFR Asking for Hydrants to be Cleared Man Arrested for Terroristic Threats in Attempted Robbery