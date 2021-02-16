UNL Cutting Energy Use During Cold Wave
Lincoln, NE (February 15, 2021) Due to the extreme cold temperatures, and to curtail strain on the City of Lincoln power grid, UNL will be taking additional weather-related measures Tuesday.
As announced earlier, no in-person classes will be held. All remote and online courses will proceed as scheduled. Students should check Canvas for updates.
In addition, University employees are asked to work from home if possible as UNL will reduce heating in office and classroom buildings to 55 degrees starting this evening. Employees who do not normally work remotely should contact their supervisor to discuss options.
Residence halls, Nebraska Unions and dining halls will not be impacted by the heating reduction. The University Libraries, Lied Center, Sheldon Museum of Art, Morrill Hall and the International Quilt Museum will be closed.
The university’s saliva-based COVID-19 testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the north entrances to the Nebraska Union and Nebraska East Union.
All outdoor, saliva-based testing collection sites will be closed.
Testing for individuals who are symptomatic or suspect exposure to the COVID-19 virus will be available at the TestNebraska site (located on 17th Street, between Vine and R streets) from 3 to 6 p.m. and the University Health Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Testing at the University Health Center is by appointment only.
Other operations, including student services, sporting events, performances and intercampus transportation may be affected. Parking and Transit Services will not be ticketing in campus parking lots.
LES, Area Power Companies Asking For Voluntary Cutbacks