University will confer 3,500-plus degrees May 13-14

Lincoln, Nebraska (May 2, 2022) — Jay Keasling, a leader in the field of synthetic biology and Husker alumnus, will deliver the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s undergraduate commencement address May 14 at Memorial Stadium.
Keasling is the Philomathia Professor of Alternative Energy at the University of California, Berkeley, a senior faculty scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and chief executive officer of the Joint BioEnergy Institute. His research focuses on the metabolic engineering of microorganisms for degradation of environmental contaminants or environmentally friendly synthesis of drugs, chemicals and fuels. Keasling received a Bachelor of Science in chemistry and biology from Nebraska and master’s and doctoral degrees in chemical engineering from the University of Michigan. He conducted postdoctoral research in biochemistry at Stanford University. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Inventors.
Keasling will also receive an honorary Doctor of Science during the undergraduate ceremony.
Terry L. Fairfield, former president and CEO of the University of Nebraska Foundation, will receive the Nebraska Builder Award for exceptional service to the state and university during the ceremony.
Nebraska will confer more than 3,500 degrees during commencement exercises May 13 and 14. Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive, will host a ceremony for students earning graduate and professional degrees at 3 p.m. May 13; Memorial Stadium, One Memorial Stadium Drive, will host a ceremony for undergraduates at 10 a.m. May 14; and the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St., will host a ceremony for law graduates at 2 p.m. May 14.
Marco Barker, vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion at Nebraska, will give the address at the graduate and professional degree ceremony. Sara Howard, policy adviser for First Five Nebraska and former state senator, will speak to the law graduates.
Chancellor Ronnie Green will preside over the commencement ceremonies.
If inclement weather arises, the afternoon of May 14 and May 15 have been set aside as alternate times for the undergraduate commencement ceremony. Ceremony changes will be posted at https://commencement.unl.edu.
Graduates from 2020 and 2021 who were unable to attend their ceremonies will be celebrated during May commencement, and more than 20 are expected to do so. All graduates must have signed up to attend.
To maintain a secure environment, Memorial Stadium and Pinnacle Bank Arena enforce clear-bag policies that limit the size and type of bag that may be brought inside. For details, visit https://commencement.unl.edu. To avoid inconveniences, guests are encouraged to arrive early and travel light.
Tickets are not required for any ceremony, and there is no limit to the number of guests per graduate. All seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
For the undergraduate ceremony at Memorial Stadium, gates will open to the public at 8 a.m. Guest seating is in West Stadium for best ceremony viewing. Gates 2, 3, 4, 6, 8 and 10 will be open for public entry. Gate 3 is available for guests with accessibility needs.
For guests with permanent or temporary disabilities, seating is available at field level with two companion seats. Pre-registration is not required. No elevator is needed to access this seating area. Open captioning for people with hearing impairment will be provided on the ribbon boards.
First aid will be at the northwest station on the north concourse for guests and the southeast field-level station for those on the field.
Students will be seated on the field. Guests will not be allowed on the field at any point during commencement. They may meet up with graduates outside the gates of Memorial Stadium after the ceremony.
Free parking is available with no permit needed (except for handicap visitors) in City Campus parking garages and surface lots, unless otherwise marked. Guests are encouraged to park on the west side of Memorial Stadium for easier access to guest entrances. Stadium Drive from T to V streets will be closed.
Limited handicap parking is available in the surface lots around the stadium. Vehicles must have appropriate, state-issued handicap permits or license plates. A drop-off area for mobility-restricted guests will be available just south of Stadium Drive and T Street. For a parking map, visit https://go.unl.edu/j74g.
Undergraduates are to check in no later than 9:30 a.m. at the Hawks Championship Center, just north of Memorial Stadium. Students should bring their student ID, or another form of identification with NU ID number, and enter through the west doors. Graduates should arrive wearing their cap with tassel, gown and stole. Personal items should be left with family or friends as they cannot be taken to seats. Graduates will check in and go directly to their assigned seats inside the stadium. Graduates are encouraged to wear flat, comfortable shoes since they will be walking on field turf and/or uneven ground.
For the graduate and professional degree ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the public may sit in any open seats other than on the main floor, which is set for graduates, faculty and dignitaries. Handicap seating is available on the concourse level in Sections 106, 107, 112, 114, 117 and 118. Open captioning for people with hearing impairment will be provided through the ribbon screens at the corners of the arena concourse level. Guest services and first aid will be on Level 3 at Gate 112.
Paid parking for Pinnacle Bank Arena, including handicap spaces, is available in Haymarket area garages and on the street. For parking details, visit http://parkandgo.org.
A drop-off area for mobility-restricted guests will be available on the south side of the U.S. Post Office building, 700 R St., directly east of Pinnacle Bank Arena, although the area is expected to be highly congested. For a parking map, visit https://go.unl.edu/pmdx.
Graduates should check in no later than 2:30 p.m. for the graduate and professional degree ceremony. Graduates should enter via the south lobby entrance, off R Street. Students should bring their student ID, or another form of identification with NU ID number. Graduates will be given a name/number card to find their place in the processional lineup. Limited coat room space will be available, so graduates are encouraged to leave personal items with family or friends.
For the College of Law ceremony at the Lied Center, the public may sit in any open seats other than on the main floor within the Orchestra Front section, which is set for graduates. Handicap seating and assisted listening devices are available. For more information, visit https://law.unl.edu/commencement.
Parking is available in the Que Place Garage directly south of the Lied Center and at meters. A drop-off area for mobility-restricted guests will be available just east of the Lied Center, near the valet area.
Graduates should check in no later than 1:15 p.m. for the College of Law ceremony. Graduates should enter the Carson Theatre doors, on the west side of the Lied Center. They will be directed to line up for a processional.
Graduates should contact the Office of the University Registrar with accessibility concerns.
Graduates and their guests are asked to stay for the entire ceremony.
The undergraduate and graduate and professional degree ceremonies will be streamed at http://commencement.unl.eduand broadcast live on Spectrum channel 1303, Allo channel 23 and Kinetic channel 1080.
For more information on the May commencement ceremonies, visit https://commencement.unl.edu or email [email protected].