United Way of Lincoln/Lancaster County Celebrates Community Spirit Week

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 24)–For 100 years, the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County has served the community by helping improve the lives of community members that may be having difficulty making ends meet.

April 24 through 28, the United Way is having their Community Spirit Week with something unique happening each day. Monday is Let the Sun Shine Day, where people can turn out their lights for an hour to think about members of the community that struggle to pay their utility bills.

United Way’s community impact manager Brooke Crider says you can also make a small donation to the United Way’s impact fund to help those struggling. You can visit unitedwaylincoln.org for more information to help out or to see what else is happening for Community Spirit Week.