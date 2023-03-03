Underoath premieres new single, “Let Go”

MNRK Records LP

Underoath has premiered a new single titled “Let Go.”

The track follows Underaoth’s 2022 album, Voyeurist, which spawned the single “Hallelujah.” You can listen to “Let Go” now via digital outlets.

The release of “Let Go” coincides with the launch of Underoath’s Blind Obedience U.S. headlining tour, which begins Friday in Silver Spring, Maryland. If you grab a VIP ticket to the tour, you’ll get a sneak peek at more new music Underoath has in the works.

“We’re going to be having a listening party of unreleased music we’re currently working on (in various stages of completion) *as well as* never before heard demos of songs you know well,” Underoath said. “You’ll get a taste of what’s to come as well as see how far songs you already love had to come to get to your ears.”

The Blind Obedience tour concludes April 2 in Nashville.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.