Two Vehicle Crash Wednesday Morning in Central Lincoln

A tow truck prepares to haul off one of the two vehicles involved in a crash on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 37th and "F" Street. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 17)–A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning at a central Lincoln intersection involving a northbound vehicle and another vehicle heading eastbound.

Lincoln Police Officer Tim Abele told KFOR News at the scene off of 37th and “F” Streets the crash happened in the intersection, with one of the vehicles veering off and hitting a pedestrian in the crosswalk. That person was checked out and suffered only minor injuries. Four people involved were all checked out and nothing life-threatening in terms of injuries. No citations have been issued.

Officer Abele said the intersection is not marked with stop or yield signs, making it an open intersection. He says always slow down at the non-protected, open intersections in residential areas to avoid any potential collisions.

A car involved ended up on the northeast corner of the intersection and stopped in the front corner of a yard. The street sign marking the intersection was damaged.