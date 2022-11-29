Two Teens Caught After Stealing Vehicle Left Running In Filling Station Lot

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 29)–A vehicle reported stolen on Sunday at a central Lincoln filling station has been recovered and two teens have been referred for theft by receiving stolen property.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian said officers were called just before 5:30pm Sunday to the EZ-Go at 25th and “O”, where a 20-year-old man reported leaving his 2010 Hyundai Elantra running and unlocked in front of the store while he went inside. An unknown individual entered he vehicle and left the area.

Then on Monday around 10:15am, an LPD officer saw the Elantra traveling through the U-Stop parking lot at 21st and “K” Street. Kocian says as the officer confirmed the license plate was that of the stolen vehicle, the vehicle was observed to pull into the north parking lot of Lincoln High. When the officer went up to the vehicle, three male occupants fled on foot. After a lengthy foot pursuit, officers apprehended a 16-year-old male in the 400 block of S 25th, where he was also referred for obstructing a police officer and possession of marijuana, then lodged in the Youth Assessment Center.

A second male, 14-years-old, was contacted later in the day and also referred for obstructing a police officer. He was turned over to a family member. Follow-up efforts are continuing to locate the third male who fled from the vehicle.