Halestorm & Evanescence confirm joint Canadian tour

After teasing a joint trip up north, Halestorm and Evanescence have confirmed a co-headlining Canadian tour.

The outing launches October 15 in Vancouver and wraps up October 29 in London, Ontario. The Warning will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time, with a presale beginning Wednesday, April 24, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit HalestormRocks.com or Evanescence.com.

Halestorm and Evanescence previously toured the U.S. together in 2021.

In other international concert news, Slipknot has added two shows in Mexico taking place November 8 in Guadalajara and November 9 in Mexico City. The performances will be a part of the ‘Knot’s 25th anniversary tour.

For ticket info, visit Slipknot1.com.

