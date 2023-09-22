Two People Injured During Assault Early Friday at a Southwest Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 22)–An assault at a southwest Lincoln home shortly after midnight Friday morning left two people with serious injuries, while LPD arrested a man suspected to have been responsible in the attack.

Police Captain Duane Winkler tells KFOR News officers were called to the 800 block of West Bellezza Street, which is near South Folsom and West Old Cheney Road, on an assault in progress. The suspect, 41-year-old Dale Kesselbring, apparently had used a bat to assault both victims.

Winkler says the two victims suffered non life-threatening injuries. One person suffered a head injury and the other possibly suffered a broken arm. Captain Winkler says Kesselbring was arrested in connection to the assault. The investigation is ongoing.