Two People Hurt After Drunk Driver Hits Them

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 16)–A 40 year old Lincoln woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a drunk driver while riding a motorcycle Saturday night.
Lincoln Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS witnesses saw a car turn from North 48th street on to Benton Street in front of the motorcycle, throwing the 42 year old driver and his passenger. He’s in stable condition, but the female passenger has life threatening injuries.
Captain Dilsaver says 29 year old Travis Williams drove away from the crash, came back and was arrested for DUI and leaving the scene.